Police Search for Laurel Sex Offender

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a convicted sex offender wanted for failure to re-register his current address with authorities.

Investigators said Tuesday they have obtained a warrant for Richard L. O'Neal, 27, of Laurel, who is a Tier 2 (medium-risk) registered sex offender, after they learned he failed to re-register his address as required by law. O'Neal also has two capiases out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas, according to police.

According to the Delaware Sex Offender Registry, O'Neal was convicted in January 2009 of fourth-degree rape in which the victim was less than 16 years of age.

He is dscribed as white, 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, red hair and green eyes.



The DSP Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit is asking anyone with information on O'Neal's whereabouts to call (302) 672-5306 or by utilizing the DSP Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at: http://www.delaware.gov/apps/. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

