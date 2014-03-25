Builder Named for Salisbury Skatepark

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury's first skatepark, scheduled to open later this year, has a builder. Artisan Builders was announced as the company to build the park on South Park Drive in the city. Construction is scheduled to begin in late spring.

Chet Cornman, a member of the Salisbury Skatepark Committee, said the committee hopes to make the park as popular and fun as the skatepark in Ocean City.

"A great, free, skate park for everyone to enjoy," Cornman said. "So hopefully the local community will come out. Kids will actually have a place to practice their sport of choice and people can come from other areas too. That's the nice thing about Artisan, they're taking care of a very original design for us."

The first phase of the project is completely funded and includes the first 6,000 of the 14,000-square-foot park. Phase two is still in need of a substantial amount of funding and the committee is still fundraising for that phase of the project. And while skaters in Salisbury and the surrounding area are excited about the future, some nearby neighbors have expressed concerns over such things as noise and trash.

"The good thing about a skate park like this is that so many people have wanted it for so long, they do a great job at policing it themselves," Cornman said. "[As for] noise, one of the nice things is we don't have wooden or metal elements to it. It's all nice finished concrete so that's going to cut down on the noise."

With the first phase of construction scheduled to being in late spring or early summer, the committee hopes to open the first phase to the public by the fall.

If you are interested in making a donation to the skatepark, visit www.salisburysk8park.com for more information.

