Md. Senate Panel Approves Medical Marijuana Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - A Maryland Senate has approved a measure to get the state's medical marijuana law working.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee voted 10-1 for the bill on Tuesday.

The panel made substantial changes to a measure already passed by the House of Delegates.

For example, it removes a cap of ten growers to provide marijuana to people who have received a recommendation to receive it by a certified doctor.

The measure is needed to get medical marijuana working, because legal framework in the state requires academic medical centers to make marijuana available, but no center has stepped forward to get a program up and running. As a result, medical marijuana has stalled in the state.