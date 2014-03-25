Troopers Investigating Armed Home Invasion

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an armed home invasion.



Troopers said they responded to a 9-1-1 call at a home on the 23000 block on East Middlecord Circle just after 10 p.m. Monday night.



The victims told police two male suspects entered the home through an unlocked door and confronted four victims in the home. According to authorities, the suspects pointed handguns at the victims and demanded drugs.



Investigators said the victims told the suspects they didn't have any drugs and the suspects left with two cell phones.



Troopers said their investigation shows this was not a random act and the victims may have been targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.