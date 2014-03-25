Americans Red Cross Needs Donations

SALISBURY, Md.- The Lower Shore Chapter of the American Red Cross needs your help.



The organization is extremely low on donations this year. Officials said they responded to double the amount of calls last year and took care of twice the amount of victims during this harsh winter season.



It has put a strain on their resources, and they need financial help.



Director John Culp said the chapter is more than $20,000 over its budget for disaster funds. The money provides immediate assistance to victims of disaster.



"We take care of their short-term needs for lodging food and clothing, if it was all destroyed the fire," Culp said.



Culp says the chapter does not get federal funding, and they rely solely on community donations.



"We're not usually so aggressive this time of year, but we really, really need some financial help if we're going to be in any kind of shape to face the storm season and the hurricane season," Culp said.



The organization also needs volunteers.



If you would like to make a donation or lend a helping hand, you can contact Culp directly at (302) 472-6262.



You can send in your donations to American Red Cross P.O. Box 3714 Salisbury, MD 21802.