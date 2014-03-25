Winter Weather in Spring Surprises Many

SALISBURY, Md.- The calendar may say spring but Delmarva saw winter weather on Tuesday. The snow is not what many people were expecting.

"Yea I'm definitely ready for it to be 80 tomorrow," said Sarah Nikolich. And Aaron Meredith echoed her sentiment, "I'm thinking mid-70s mid 80s, that's good spring weather."

But the snow and freezing temperatures had cars covered and roads slicked with slush.

"I'm originally from New York," Nikolich said. "I go to school down here and I came down here south so this wouldn't happen, but I was thinking today I probably go more south because I'm over it at this point."

She's not the only one waiting for a warm up.

"It looks beautiful," Sandy Esposito said. " But I am a little concerned about it because I have a drive back to the eastern shore of Virginia."

Many people hoping for the skies to clear up and bring warmth to Salisbury.

