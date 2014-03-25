Lewes Woman Dies After Crash With Truck Tractor

MILTON, Del.- A Lewes woman died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon north of Milton.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Coastal Highway at Clifton Road.



According to Delaware State Police, Joseph D. Waples, 49, of Ellendale, was driving a truck tractor with no trailer attached crossing over Coastal Highway. Waples was continuing westbound on Clifton Road and crossed the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway and came to a stop at the center cross-over.



Police said the truck then continued into the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway and into the path of a car, operated by Margaret M. Clift, 72, of Lewes. The car was heading south in the right lane and struck the right rear tandem tires of the truck, which caused the car to rotate clockwise and come to a stop in the intersection. The truck continued westbound and rotated 180 degrees before coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Clifton Road.



Troopers said Clift, who was properly restrained, was taken to Milford Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. Her husband, James C. Clift, was a passenger in the car. He was taken to Beebe Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the truck, Waples, was not injured in the crash.



No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate the crash.