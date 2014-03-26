Transportation Officials Urge Caution After Snow

WASHINGTON- Transportation officials across Delmarva and the surrounding mid-Atlantic region are warning motorists to take care and watch for black ice a day after a spring snowstorm hit the region.



Officials are urging motorists to lower their speeds Wednesday morning since most roads are clear, but melted snow may have frozen overnight.



Reports to the National Weather Service show southern Delaware got the most snow in the region, with between 4 and 6 inches in parts of Sussex County. According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, many local and back roads still have a covering of snow or slush and crews continue to salt and plow them. In northern Delaware, snowfall amounts were less than 1 inch and roads are mostly clear.

Maryland's Lower Eastern Shore also received several inches of snow, with schools in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties closed Wednesday.

In northern Virginia, 3.8 inches was reported at Dulles International Airport by Tuesday evening and 1.7 inches was reported at Reagan National Airport. In Maryland, around 4 inches was reported in Howard and Montgomery counties, but just .2 inches was reported at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.