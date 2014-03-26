Md. Board of Education Lets Schools Seek Snow Day Waivers

BALTIMORE (WBOC/AP)- Maryland school systems will be able to apply for waivers of up to five snow days incurred during this year's winter weather.

The State Board of Education voted Tuesday to allow applications for waivers from the 180-instructional day requirement. The State Superintendent will make the waiver decisions on a case-by-case basis. The board members also authorized two-day waivers from the 170 instructional days required by nonpublic schools in the state.

No timetable has been set for decisions on the waiver requests.

All 24 schools districts have exceeded the number of snow days built into their academic calendars. Fifteen school systems have already requested waivers and the board anticipates that others may do so in the coming weeks.

The board's action is not unprecedented. In calendar year 2009-2010, Maryland also trudged through a harsh winter. The State Board authorized the State Superintendent to waive up to five instructional days in that instance.

Maryland State Department of Education: http://marylandpublicschools.org/