DelDOT Issues Road Status Update

DOVER, Del.- Primary and most secondary roads throughout Delaware are primarily clear Wednesday morning, but drifting snow is becoming a factor, the state Department of Transportation reports.

DelDOT said that in some wide-open spaces in each of the counties, the high winds are blowing the snow back onto roads that have already been cleared, requiring crews to repeatedly plow the same roads.

The department said that overall, roads in New Castle and Kent counties, where snow fell the lightest, are in the best shape.

Further south in parts of Kent County and most of Sussex County, where 4 to 6 inches of snow fell, many local and back roads still have a covering of snow or slush.

DelDOT crews in Sussex and Kent counties are continuing to salt and plow, but drivers are advised to use caution.

Conditions will be warmer later Wednesday, which DelDOT said will help melt the remaining snow and dry the roads.