Centreville Man Arrested for Assault on Ex-Girlfriend, Mother

ST. MICHAELS, Md.- Talbot County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Police said that on March 20, deputies were called to the 100 block of Miles lane for an assault in progress. They said that when they arrived, the incident was over and the suspect, 21-year-old Carl David Mealey III, of Centreville, had already left the area.

Deputies said that in addition to the assaults, they determined Mealey damaged his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, attempted to puncture her tires, broke the vehicle's windows and caused dents.



After being contacted by deputies, Mealey returned and was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property and harassment by electronic mail. He was ordered held on $20,000 bond.