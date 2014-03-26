$500k in Cognac Stolen From Truck Near Baltimore

ROSEDALE, Md. (AP)- Baltimore County police are investigating the theft of more than $500,000 worth of cognac, carried away in a truck and trailer in Rosedale.

Police say thieves broke into a fenced-in parking area early March 16. That's when they stoke a truck and trailer that was carrying a cargo container with more than 2,100 cases of Hennessey Cognac.

The truck and trailer were recovered Tuesday in Baltimore. But police say the cognac had been removed.

Police say the load of liquor is worth $514,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County police.