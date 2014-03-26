Md. Lawmakers OK Ban on Ticket-Scalping Software

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Software used by ticket scalpers to buy up the best seats at concerts and sporting events would be banned in Maryland under a measure that has cleared the Maryland General Assembly.

The state Senate gave the bill final approval Wednesday. That sends the measure to Gov. Martin O'Malley.

Scalpers use software known as "bots" that allow users to buy tickets online automatically on a repetitive basis. The software enables scalpers to jump in front of individual consumers online to buy tickets in bulk. That can cause events to sell out quickly and inflate ticket prices on the resale market.

Del. Sam Arora, a Montgomery County Democrat who is the bill's sponsor, says the measure will increase the fairness of the ticket-buying process for Maryland consumers.