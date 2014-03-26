Md. House Approves State's $39B Budget

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland House of Delegates has approved the state's $39 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

The House voted 100-38 Thursday.

Delegates decided to stick with a plan already approved by the Senate to address a significant drop in revenue estimates earlier this month by using $200 million in money that had been planned to shore up the long-term health of the state pension system. The plan calls for restoring the full $300 million above the required annual payment in several years.

The House and Senate will need to work out differences the two chambers have before the end of the session on April 7. However, they don't appear to be far apart.

A group of lawmakers with representatives from both chambers will work on the differences.