Delmarva Residents Tired of Winter Weather After Spring Snow

SALISBURY, Md.- Many people on Delmarva spent Wednesday shoveling- or at least cleaning off - the snow after winter weather passed through the region the evening before.

Some of them told WBOC that enough is enough and they are just ready for winter to end.

Will Roberts of Salisbury said that if plastic bags are good for just carrying groceries, then think again.





"I had my ice scraper last night but the handle broke off that comes with it from the Dollar Store," Roberts said as he cleaned off his car. "So I have converted to a plastic bag, triple bags for protection."





Roberts added that pretty soon he's moving to Las Vegas, which is not a bad idea since he won't have to deal with blustery winds and flying snow seen on Wednesday.





Nancy Gordon had no choice when it came to taking her little pooch out for a walk around her apartment complex.





Gordon said the snow and bitter cold temperatures isn't what's normally supposed to happen so late in March.





"I'm sick of it," Gordon said. "I came out to the East Coast for better weather but somebody lied."





WBOC also caught Trudy Johanning of Fruitland using a broom to clean off her car and push aside all the slush sitting by her front door.

"I'm tired of it. I am ready for warm temperatures and I like it warm," Johanning said. "I don't like the cold. I think we had enough for this year."