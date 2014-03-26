Four Arrested on Marijuana Charges in Kent County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Four Arrested on Marijuana Charges in Kent County

Posted:

HARRINGTON, Del.- Four people were arrested Tuesday, in connection with illegal possession and distribution of marijuana. 

According to Delaware State Police, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Kent County Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Kent County Governor's Task Force and State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Rachel Drive.  Upon their arrival, Eric C. Cole, 40, and Tammy M. Cole, 46, were taken into custody without incident. 

Police said that during the execution of the search warrant, detectives located three large, individually packaged Ziploc bags of marijuana, totaling 977 grams, along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia and more than $2,900.00 in suspected drug proceeds.  According to police, a 14-year-old male was also in the house at the time of the search, and was turned over to a relative.

Prior to the search warrant being executed, DSP said Luis A. Andino, 33, of Frederica, was observed leaving the residence, and was stopped a short distance away by troopers for speeding.  Police told WBOC that a pat down search of Andino revealed he was in possession of approximately eight grams of marijuana, all while his two children, ages 12 and 1 ½, were traveling with him.

In a separate incident that same day, police said 20-year-old Katelynn Focht had responded to the residence on Rachel Drive, where she had made a purchase of approximately 458 grams of marijuana from her uncle, Eric Cole, and then distributed it to a trooper working in an undercover capacity.

In all, detectives recovered more than 1,430 grams of marijuana. All four subjects were transported to Troop 3 where they were arrested and later released on unsecured bond.

Eric Cole and Tammy Cole were both charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a Tier 1 controlled substance, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Focht was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a Tier 1 controlled substance, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Andino was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive at speed appropriate for conditions.

