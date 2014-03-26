Worcester County Wants State to Waive Snow Days

NEWARK, Md.- Much of Worcester County is shoveling inches and inches of snow Wednesday, as the school district tries to dig itself out of a pile of snow days.



"We are on the tenth snow day," said Worcester County School Board spokeswoman Barb Witherow. "Which is very unusual. The only other year that we had ten closings due to inclement weather was in 2009 and 2010."



Students have to be in school for 180 days, according to Maryland State law. But Worcester County wants permission to lower that number to 176 school days.



"For Worcester County public schools we are asking for four days to be waived," said Witherow. "Because on those days the state highway administration, in conjunction, with the Maryland State Police stated their emergency snow plan."



Worcester has lost ten days to snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Officials said three snow days were built into the school calendar at the end of the year, leaving the county with seven days to make up.



The county plans to make up three days: March 28, April 17th and June 13th; leaving four days for Worcester County to still make up. It's a headache for a lot of people.



But there may be some relief. The Maryland State School Board can waive up to five days for school districts, like Worcester County, who have gone beyond their allotted snow days.