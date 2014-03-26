Del. Lawmaker Looks to Close Credit Card Fraud Loophole

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - There's a surprising loophole in Delaware's laws on fraud that lawmakers are currently trying to fix.



State law currently makes credit card fraud illegal. What the law doesn't mention is any other kind of electronic card payments, even a debit card.



Rep. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, wants to change that.



"Where this legislation comes from is the attorney general's office actually had a couple issues prosecuting some cases, in which people were clearly committing fraud with debit cards. But the way the code was written - it was written just to include credit cards," he said.



Prosecutors can still go after defendants like those on other charges, like theft. But Rep. Paradee says this change would allow them to bring down the fuller weight of the law.



His bill basically replaces the term "credit card" with the term "payment card" in multiple places in state criminal code. He says when the code was originally written these other kinds of payment cards didn't exist.



"We're just updating the code to reflect the reality of today."



Angelo Albarran, of Magnolia, uses his credit and debit cards every day. He thinks the law should see different types of cards the same way.



"I think it should be the same punishment. They could still get money off your debit card. They can run it as credit," he said.



Paradee said that considering how long debit cards and check cards have been around, he is surprised it took this long to address the loophole. The bill passed through a House committee Wednesday afternoon. It now heads to the full House of Representatives.