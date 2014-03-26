Milford Central Academy Top School in Music Education

MILFORD, Del. – Milford Central Academy has been recognized as the top school in Delaware for music education.

Experts at the NAMM Foundation and the University of Kansas recognized Milford Central Academy for its commitment to music education. The Academy has won the Support Music Merit Award, which recognizes teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who make music education part of the core curriculum.

"These schools and districts make a strong commitment to music education in the core curriculum supporting its essential value to a well-rounded education for every child," said Mary Luehrsen, NAMM Foundation executive director. "Strong, engaging programs that offer students access to music cannot thrive in a vacuum. The Best Communities designation and the Support Music Merit Award bring hard-won and well-deserved visibility to music classes, programs and departments that are keeping music education alive in our schools."

Milford Central Academy is one of 96 schools to receive the merit award.

To receive recognition, schools and districts are evaluated based on funding, staffing, commitment to standards, and access to music instruction. The NAMM Foundation with the assistance of researchers at The Institute for Educational Research and Public Service of Lawrence, Kansas (an affiliate of the University of Kansas) evaluate participants on these factors. More than 2,000 music programs were reviewed across the nation this year.