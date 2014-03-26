Senate Votes to Increase Penalty for Hazing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's Senate has agreed to boost the penalty for college hazing from $500 to $5,000. The bill is now headed to the Senate.
It passed 46-0 Wednesday morning.
Sen. Jamie Raskin, D-Montgomery, said universities had requested the stiffer penalty. Salisbury University suspended a fraternity chapter for allegations of severe hazing in 2012.
Under Maryland law, hazing involves any practice of exposing a person to serious bodily injury as part of initiation to a group. It doesn't restrict the application to fraternities and sororities.
Offenders can also be convicted of a misdemeanor. This does not change under Raskin's bill.
