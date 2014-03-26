Additional Charges Obtained for Suspect in Assault on Police

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say they have obtained an additional warrant for a Salisbury fugitive accused of using his pickup truck Wednesday night to assault police in Wicomico County who were trying to arrest him.

The suspect is identified as Edwin Lamont Fletcher, 31, whose last known address was in the 27000 block of Riverside Drive Extended in Salisbury. Early Thursday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Fletcher, charging him with multiple counts of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and related charges. This warrant is in addition to the felony drug warrant police were attempting to serve on him at around 8 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot on Market Street in Salisbury when the alleged assaults occurred.

Police said that further investigation has determined there were two Maryland state troopers and a Wicomico County Sheriff's Office deputy in the car that was rammed and run over by Fletcher, who was driving a rented Dodge Ram pickup truck. All three police officers were injured, investigators said. They were treated for their injuries at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and released early Thursday. They are on leave while recovering from their injuries.

Authorities said the investigation indicates three police officers fired their pistols at Fletcher after the lives of the officers in the car were threatened by his actions. They include a state trooper assigned to the State Police Gang Enforcement Unit, a deputy assigned to the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, and a Salisbury Police Department officer assigned to the Gang Enforcement Unit. There is no indication Fletcher or the unidentified person with him was struck by police gunfire, investigators said.

WBOC asked MSP Spokesman Greg Shipley if this incident boils down to a drug bust gone bad.



"That's not the way I characterize it. I characterize it as a search for a drug fugitive who we haven't found yet," Shipley said.



The injured officers and the officers who fired their weapons will be not identified because they work undercover, said MSP spokesman Greg Shipley. He added that releasing their identities will jeopardize their personal safety.

The MSP Homicide Unit investigation into the police-involved shooting is continuing. Upon completion, it will be submitted to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office for review.