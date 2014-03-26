Md. Minimum Wage Hike Hearing Set in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - People with developmental disabilities are urging the governor's office and Sen. Thomas Middleton to give their caregivers a raise at the same time they raise Maryland's general minimum wage.

More than 200 disabled residents and caregivers came to Annapolis Wednesday afternoon to give the measure an extra push. After crowding the meeting room of the Senate Finance Committee, a small delegation met with the governor's chief of staff.

Workers who help these patients at home make $9.82 an hour on average. They want to continue making 35 percent more than minimum wage if the statewide minimum increases.

Middleton is negotiating with O'Malley's staff.

Laura Howell of the Maryland Association of Community Services said she believed they were close to a compromise involving a raise of less than 35 percent.