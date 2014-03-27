Bills Introduced to Ban Online Gambling

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawmakers from both parties are introducing legislation that would ban online gambling. The unveiling of the bills sets the stage for an uncertain battle in Congress.

The measures are aimed at reversing a 2011 decision by Attorney General Eric Holder that a 1961 law used in recent years to curb Internet gambling only barred sports betting. The bills introduced Wednesday would broaden the prohibition to where it stood before Holder's ruling.

Three states allow online gambling: Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who controls his chamber's agenda, is from Nevada and has supported legalizing online poker.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is the chief Senate sponsor. The House version is sponsored by Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Each bill has co-sponsors from both parties.