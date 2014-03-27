WBOC's DelmarvaLife Credited for Helping Capture Fugitive

DELMAR, Md.- Deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is crediting WBOC's Delmarvalife show for helping them locate a wanted man.

The Sheriff's Office on Wednesday profiled fugitives during a segment of Delmarvalife. Police said that immediately following the broadcast, the Crime Solvers tip line received a specific tip that revealed the location of one of the profiled fugitives, Shane Lee Faucette, 27. A deputy went to the address on Bi-State Boulevard in Delmar, Md., and took Faucette into custody.

Police said Faucette was wanted on an arrest warrant for felony theft and a District Court Bench Warrant that was issued after he failed to appear for a CDS case. He was ordered held on a bond of $50,000 on the felony theft warrant and $30,000 on the bench warrant.