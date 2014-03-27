70-mph Speed Limit Bill Won't Advance to Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's House of Delegates has passed a measure allowing 70-mph speed limits on expressways and interstate highways, but the bill apparently won't receive a Senate vote.

It is lingering in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, and Sen. Brian Frosh, the committee chairman, said he doesn't plan to let it go any farther.

Frosh says higher speed limits would lead to more deaths and pollution, with a marginal benefit of saving a minute or less on most trips.

The current statewide maximum is 65 mph. The bill would let the State Highway Administration or the Maryland Transportation Authority raise it if they chose.