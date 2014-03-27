UMES Track Team Prepares for Busy Weekend

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. –The UMES track team will travel to a pair of meets in the same weekend. 25 athletes will compete in the Raleigh Relays this Friday and Saturday, while another 14 will head to Baltimore for the UMBC “Big Dawg Invite” on Saturday.



The Hawks look to build on their first meet at the Naval Academy last weekend, where both teams finished in third place. The men’s team finished with 91 points, with three wins and four IC4A qualifications.



Junior Dillon Simon (Pottersville, Dominica) won the shot put and finished second in the weight throw, qualifying for the IC4As in both events. Senior Rico Taylor (Silver Spring, Md.) and freshman Jared Kerr (Brampton, Ontario, Canada) also earned qualification to the IC4As in different events. Taylor won the high jump event at the 2.04 meters while Kerr won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 53.74 seconds.



Five women in two events qualified for the ECACs. Junior Gayon Evans (Clarendon, Jamaica) freshman Rachel Halmon (Waldorf, Md.), sophomores Shantol Hemley (St. Catherine’s, Jamaica) and Jheniel Kelly (Edgewood, Md.) and junior Annis Mars (Brooklyn, N.Y.) qualified in the 4x400 relay.



UMES will be competing against approximately 100 schools at the Raleigh Relays, hosted by North Carolina State University.



