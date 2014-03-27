Del. Man Arrested for Choking Woman

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police have arrested a Clayton man accused of choking a woman to the point where she lost consciousness.

Joshua Roussell, 36, is charged with strangulation, third-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, theft under $1,000, criminal mischief under $1,000 and malicious interference with emergency communications.

Roussell's arrest stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred Wednesday at the Travelers Inn Motel. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they met with the 25-year-old victim who had injuries to her face.

According to police, the victim and Rousell got into a domestic dispute in one of the motel rooms, when Roussell grabbed the victim and began punching her in the head and face. Investigators said Roussell then strangled the female victim until she became unconscious. Police said that when the victim regained consciousness, she attempted to call 911 from her cellphone but Roussell took her phone and broke it. Roussell then allegedly poured alcoholic beverages over the victim's head before taking her property and fleeing the scene, police said.

Roussell was later taken into custody on Thursday on the aforementioned charges. He was ordered held in default of $8,500 secured bond.

Police said the victim was transported to Milford Bayhealth Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and later released.