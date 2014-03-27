Three Injured in Westover House Fire

WESTOVER, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what sparked a home fire in Westover that left two adults and a small child injured.

Firefighters from the Marion, Crisfield and Pocomoke City fire companies responded to the call just before 10 p.m. Thursday at a one and a half story home located on the 5000 block of Shelltown Road. It took 40 firefighters an hour to get the blaze under control.

According to investigators, the fire in home was discovered by the occupants. Two adults and a 3-year-old child were taken by ambulance to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor smoke inhalation injuries and released.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. A smoke detector was present but not working, investigators said.

The fire's area of origin and its cause remain under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.