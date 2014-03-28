Del. State Senator Aims for Tuition for Students in U.S. Illegally

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A Democratic state senator is trying again to pass legislation allowing some people in the country illegally to pay in-state tuition at Delaware colleges and universities.

Sen. Robert Marshall of Wilmington said Thursday that he plans to introduce a bill that would allow some such students to pay in-state tuition and be eligible for taxpayer-funded scholarships if they can establish residency. They could do so by proving that they attended a Delaware school for three years, graduated from a Delaware school, entered the country before they were 18 years old, and are between 18 and 35 years of age.

Marshall sponsored similar legislation in 2012 that failed to clear the Senate education committee.