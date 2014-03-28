Ben Cardin to Visit Chesapeake College

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin plans to visit Chesapeake College to talk with culinary students, educators and business leaders.

The college in Wye Mills has a training program centered on the needs of local hospitality and tourism industries. Cardin is planning a roundtable discussion at 9:30 a.m. Friday on regional workforce partnerships.

Cardin will also visit the Queen Anne's Emergency Center at 11:15 a.m. to talk with health care workers about implementing the Affordable Care Act. At 2 p.m., he will tour Blackwater Distillery in Stevensville, which makes Sloop Betty Vodka. He will meet there with more business leaders, including local suppliers and producers.

He has previously traveled throughout the state on his Made in Maryland Jobs Tour.