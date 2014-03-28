Del. Officials Push Health Insurance Enrollment

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Gov. Jack Markell and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper are joining Delaware's health and social services secretary to encourage state residents to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment on Delaware health insurance exchange for coverage this year ends at midnight Monday.

With the deadline fast approaching, Delaware officials planned to gather Friday in Wilmington in a last-minute push to encourage residents to sign up for coverage.

Federal officials reported earlier this month that slightly more than 6,500 Delawareans had signed up on the exchange, although it's unclear how many have actually paid for coverage.

Delaware officials initially had hoped to enroll 35,000 of the roughly 90,000 uninsured Delaware residents for coverage, but federal officials have set a much lower target of 8,000 enrollments.

For more information about the Delaware health insurance exchange, click here.