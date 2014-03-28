Del. School Board Meetings Could Soon be Recorded

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware residents could soon find it easier to keep tabs on what their local school boards are up to.

A bill released by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday requires that all public school district boards in Delaware digitally record their meetings. The recordings would then have to be posted online within seven days of the meeting.

The bill says the recordings would not be considered official board minutes but would be a way to enhance communications with the public and legislators.

Currently, the Red Clay, Christina and Capital school districts provide such recordings on a voluntary basis.

The state Board of Education also posts digital recordings of its meetings.