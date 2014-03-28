Centre at Salisbury Mall Reopens After Bomb Threat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Centre at Salisbury Mall Reopens After Bomb Threat

A bomb-sniffing dog is shown in the parking lot of the Centre at Salisbury mall, on Friday afternoon. A bomb threat was made at the mall shortly before noon. (Photo: WBOC NewsWatcher Shelby Daniels) A bomb-sniffing dog is shown in the parking lot of the Centre at Salisbury mall, on Friday afternoon. A bomb threat was made at the mall shortly before noon. (Photo: WBOC NewsWatcher Shelby Daniels)
People are shown in the parking lot of the Sears Automotive Center located across from the main campus of the Centre at Salisbury mall, after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning. (Photo credit: WBOC NewsWatcher Rosa Mendez) People are shown in the parking lot of the Sears Automotive Center located across from the main campus of the Centre at Salisbury mall, after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning. (Photo credit: WBOC NewsWatcher Rosa Mendez)
WBOC NewsWatcher Brett Wright took this photo of police in front of the Centre at Salisbury mall after a bomb threat was received Friday morning. WBOC NewsWatcher Brett Wright took this photo of police in front of the Centre at Salisbury mall after a bomb threat was received Friday morning.

SALISBURY, Md.- The Centre at Salisbury mall reopened its doors to customers Saturday morning, a day after the mall was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Capt. Scott Kolb of the Salisbury Police Department said the evacuation of the mall got under way shortly before noon Friday when the department received a phone call from a man who claimed his cousin planted a bomb outside the mall.

The mall was evacuated and customers were ushered out of the mall to the parking lot of the Sears Automotive Center. They were later allowed to return to their vehicles.

Police first checked and cleared the exterior of the mall, before proceeding to search the interior of the 862,000-square-foot building with 10 bomb-sniffing dogs from various law enforcement agencies.

After a sweep of the mall that took several hours, Salisbury police said no explosives were found.

The mall remained closed for the rest of the evening Friday.

