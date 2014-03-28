Berlin Woman Dies in Crash

BERLIN, Md.- Police in Worcester County are investigating a Friday morning crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old Berlin woman.

Maryland State Police said that shortly after 8 a.m., Melanie Eve Welton was driving an SUV on eastbound U.S. Route 50, west of Holly Grove Road, when her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Welton, who was the SUV's sole occupant, was taken by ambulance to Atlantic General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Both directions of Route 50 were closed for two and a half hours while police investigated the crash.



There is still no word on what caused the vehicle to run off the road.

