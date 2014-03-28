Police: Suspects with Criminal History Found with Gun

DOVER, Del. – Dover police say when they arrested two suspects for trying to break into cars in a church parking lot and watched one of the suspects throw a gun under a tree.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church in the 500 block of South State Street for reports of two people pulling at random car doors, according to police. When police arrived, the two suspects took off toward the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital parking lot.

Officers checked the parking lot where they said they spotted 20-year-old Davonta Brown, of Wyoming, Del., running from behind a dumpster. Police said officers chased Brown, watched him throw an object later identified as a loaded H&R Model 676 .22 caliber revolver under a tree, and apprehended him.

Police said that as officers chased Brown, the second suspect, 18-year-old Kenneth Fisher, of Dover, ran from behind the same dumpster. Police said officers caught Fisher and took both suspects into custody.

After further investigation, police said the revolver had an altered serial number. Both Brown and Fisher had a criminal history that showed each had been prohibited from possessing a firearm because of past felony convictions, police said.

Both Brown and Fisher were charged with firearm and related offenses and ordered held on $17,501 secured bond each.

