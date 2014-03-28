Felton Man Critically Injured in Crash

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an early Friday crash that left a Felton man in critical condition.

Police said that at around 1:26 a.m., 20-year-old Jacob A. Witherspoon was operating a Honda Accord southbound on Sportsman Road in Felton when he drove off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.



Police said Witherspoon, who was properly restrained, was removed from the scene by State Police Helicopter and flown to Kent General Hospital before being transferred to Christiana Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.



Sportsman Road was closed for approximately two hours as the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated and cleared the crash. Speed may have been a contributing factor in this incident, police said.

