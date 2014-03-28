O'Malley Urges People to Beat Health Care Deadline

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's online health exchange still has serious problems, but Gov. Martin O'Malley says more people are getting through to enroll in a health care plan.

The governor on Friday urged people to sign up before Monday's deadline. He says people can get help on Saturday at a health fair at the Baltimore Convention Center, where navigators will be available to guide people through the process.

O'Malley declined to say what the state plans to do address the ongoing website problems for the next enrollment period in November. He says he plans to make an announcement next week. For now, he says the state is focusing on getting people enrolled by Monday.

The state is considering adopting technology developed by another state or partnering with the federal health care exchange.