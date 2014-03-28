Proposed Del. Bill Considers In-State Tuition for Immigrants

DOVER, De. - A new bill is on the table in Delaware that would provide in-state college tuition to undocumented immigrants who can prove their state residency. This bill was proposed by Democratic Sen. Robert Marshall from West Wilmington, who attempted this once before in 2012.

In 2012, the bill was known as the "Tuition Equity Act."

This new version of the bill would make somebody eligible so long as they fit certain criteria. The student must be between 18 and 35, coming to the country before they were 18. That student also must have studied for at least three years and graduated from a state school as well.

In Kimmey town in Georgetown, WBOC explained the new bill to Jose Barrientos while he got a hair cut on Race Street. Right by his side was his three year old daughter. This young girl still has more than a decade and a half before she's ready for college, but Barrientos said that college has always been the plan.

"I love my daughter," he said through a translator. "I try to do the best for her. And so for me, it would be the most beautiful situation for her dreams to be reached. And what they're proposing now would be great for that."



Cutting her hair was Marcos Carbajal, who immigrated from Mexico. He has two children, including an 18-year old daughter, who would benefit directly and immediately from this change.

"I'm for the idea that the majority of the time it should be the parent's job," he said through a translator. "But in this case it should be the state government. Because the government should focus on a better education for the public."

But some others in Georgetown said that they would be opposed to this bill because they said in-state tuition should be considered a privilege for those with citizenship.



"If you're not legal," said Lori Brown. "And you don't pay state taxes, you don't pay into the government, I don't think you should be able to get in-state tuition."

Already many colleges have accepted this initiative on their own. But sponsoring lawmakers such as Marshall said that this bill will act a guarantee for years to come.