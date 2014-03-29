One Dead in Camper Trailer Fire in Queen Anne's County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.- One person is dead after a fire broke out in a camper style trailer in Queen Anne's County.





Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police said the fire, ruled accidental, happened around 9:28 p.m. on Meadow Drive in Queen Anne.





Investigators said they found the body of 59-year-old Perry G. Hoxter after the fire was brought under control.





They said Perry's wife escaped the fire unharmed and explained that her husband had ignited a kerosene heater, which caused some spilled kerosene to ignite on the floor around him.





Perry was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.





During the on-scene investigation, it was determined no smoke alarms were located inside the trailer.





No other injuries were reported during the incident. The damage value loss has been estimated at $20,000.