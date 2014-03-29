Shoppers Flock to The Centre at Salisbury After it Reopens

SALISBURY, Md. – The doors at the Centre at Salisbury mall reopened and shoppers came out in droves, one day after the building went on lockdown due to a bomb threat.



Cars pulled in and out of the mall and nearby restaurants Saturday afternoon.

Keenen Reynolds, who came to the mall with a group of friends, said he and others felt comfortable coming back.



"It seemed normal [inside the mall]," Reynolds said. " It's a lot of people, a lot of kids, families; everything was normal."



Saturday's busy scene was a stark contrast from Friday afternoon. Police evacuated people from inside of the mall after investigators said a man called police in Delaware, claiming that his cousin planted a bomb outside of the building.



Hannah Coulbourne is still shocked about the threat.



" Realizing that something so scary like that, so close to where you live is surprising, but scary at the same time," she said.



More than 70 police officers, joined by 10 bomb-sniffing dogs, spent hours conducting an extensive search inside and outside the building. Police said no explosives were found.



"It makes me feel better about coming here," Coulbourne said. " I would definitely still come here since they did not find anything."



Jacob Thrope was not worried about coming back to the mall.



"They've got good security here," Thrope said. " The police force around here is really good, so I feel like the problem yesterday is not going to happen again."



"I feel comfortable here," he said.



Police are still trying to track down the person who called Delaware Police with the claim. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410. 548.1776.