Salisbury Police: New Leads in Bomb Scare at Centre at Salisbury Mall

WBOC NewsWatcher Brett Wright took this photo of police in front of the Centre at Salisbury mall after a bomb threat was received Friday morning.

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities are releasing new details into the bomb threat that happened at the Centre at Salisbury mall on Friday.

Salisbury police said they responded to the mall around 10:37 a.m. in reference to the threat.

According to police, a man with a possible Middle Eastern accent called 911 to report the bomb threat while in the area of Delmar, Del. The Sussex County 911 Center received the call and then notified Salisbury police.

Investigators said the person called from a cellphone that was activated shortly before the bomb threat was received by the Sussex County 911 Center. Investigators said that after the caller hung up, the phone was powered off.

The mall was shut down all day Friday and reopened Saturday morning.

The Salisbury Police Department is now working with the FBI to determine the identity of the caller.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Salisbury Office at (410) 749-5249, the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrest.