Dogfish Head Triples Speed of Beer-Bottling Line

MILTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware's Dogfish Head Craft Brewery has tripled the speed of its bottling operation in the past year with a new facility and equipment.

The News Journal reports Dogfish Head spent $21 million on the new building and German-made robots to speed more bottles to market.

Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione says it used to take 10 hours to fill 100 cases of beer on the company's original bottling line in 1996. Now he says the same number of bottles is filled every other minute.

The bottling line is on view for 2,000 visitors who take tours of the brewery each week. The line uses 13 robots to unpack glass bottles, scan them for dust, fill them with beer and apply labels and caps. Other robots pack them in cases.