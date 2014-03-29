Elderly Man Found Dead in Federalsburg Stream

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (WBOC) - The body of an elderly man was found in a stream in Federalsburg Saturday morning. Police have identified the body as 74-year-old David Williams.



Federalsburg Police say around 5:30 Saturday morning, a caregiver and a friend of Williams woke up to find Williams was missing from their home in the 300 block of East Central Avenue. Police say the friend noticed the back door was ajar. Police say she looked around outside for Williams and called 911 to report him missing. Police say the woman told dispatchers she thought she saw Williams' body in the area of a nearby stream.



Police say they found Williams face down in the stream less than a minute after arriving on the scene. Williams was taken to Easton Memorial Hospital. His body was then sent to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore for an autopsy. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.



Federalsburg Mayor Bill Beall released a statement Saturday afternoon saying, "I am saddened by the loss of Mr. David Williams, one of our truly respected residents here in Federalsburg. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends in their time of sorrow. We, as a community are here to support them and their needs."