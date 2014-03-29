Possible Road Rage Leads to Shooting in Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting and possible road rage incident in Middletown that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.

Investigators say the incident began Saturday about 2:15 a.m. when a Toyota passed a sedan on Route 1, and the people inside exchanged gestures. Then both cars parked at the Biddles Toll Plaza.

Police say a 20-year-old man got out of the Toyota and confronted occupants of the sedan. Police say he struck a rear window, shattering it. Four occupants got out of the sedan, and a fight broke out.

Police say one suspect from the sedan pulled out a handgun and shot the man from the Toyota. Both cars fled the scene. Occupants of the Toyota called 911, and the injured man was taken to a hospital.