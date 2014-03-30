Restaurant Week Begins in Md.'s Talbot County

EASTON, Md. (AP) - It's the start of "Restaurant Week" in Maryland's Talbot County.

This is the fifth year restaurants in Easton, Oxford, St. Michaels and Tilghman are offering meal deals.

Restaurant Week begins Sunday and continues through April 5. Restaurants are offering two-course lunch menus for $20.14 and three-course dinner menus for $35.14. Special menus feature everything from European-inspired cuisine to the flavors of the Eastern Shore.

