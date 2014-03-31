Delmarva Power Using Helicopter to Inspect Lines

LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delmarva Power says a helicopter will be inspecting transmission lines over the next few weeks.

The helicopter will fly low over the Delmarva Power transmission system to inspect and document items that may require attention.

Delmarva spokesman Matt Likovich said the helicopter could be spotted inspecting lines in Rehoboth, Cool Spring, Indian River, Seaford, Harrington, Felton and Cheswold over the next few weeks. He said many residents may have already spotted the chopper in the Lewes area on Friday.

