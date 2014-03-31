Harrington Man Arrested for 4th Offense DUI

HARRINGTON, Del.- Authorities say a 61-year-old Harrington man has been arrested for his 4th offense DUI following a weekend crash.



Harrington police said that on Saturday, officers responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of South DuPont Highway and Milford-Harrington Highway. Police said that when the officers arrive, they contacted one of the drivers who reported that a vehicle had struck her vehicle and fled the scene. The driver then gave police a registration number for the vehicle that fled.

Officers conducted a computer check on the registration and determined it was registered to a resident of a home on Whitelysburg Road. Officers responded to that location and located the vehicle and took Keith W. Bauer into custody.

Bauer was transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing where police said a computer check revealed that Bauer has three previous DUI dating back to 1991.

Bauer was charged with 4th offense driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to provide information at a property damage accident, following a motor vehicle too closely and failure to have license in possession. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $2,103 cash bond.