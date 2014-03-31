SHA to Resurface Major Street in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration says single lane closures are likely as crews resurface a 1.6 mile section of MD 675 (Somerset Avenue) in Princess Anne.

The $260,000 resurfacing project begins Tuesday, April 1. It is scheduled to be complete by mid-April, weather permitting.



The milling work followed by paving will start at the southern limit of MD 675 where the highway merges with US 13 and continue northward to Broad Street. The project is part of an areawide contract awarded to American Infrastructure, Inc. of Fallston.



Motorists should expect single lane closures Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. THE SHA said this type of construction can also be noisy and disruptive. Crews will use cones and barrels together with a flagging operation to guide traffic through the work zone. They will also maintain driveway and parking access during construction.



