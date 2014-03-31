Md. Police Seize Dozens of Guns From Cecil Co. Home

ELKTON, Md. (AP) - Maryland State Police say troopers are investigating whether more than 50 guns seized from a Cecil County home were part of an illegal fencing operation.

The investigation began last week when an Elkton man reported three guns stolen from a locker in his home. Police say his daughter, 24-year-old Alyssa Schneider, has been charged with theft. Investigators say the guns were sold to 63-year-old Stephen Molitor for $500.

At Molitor's Elkton home, police say they found 53 firearms, including the three stolen guns, and 450 oxycodone pills.

Investigators say Molitor, who is not licensed firearms dealer or pawn shop operator, loaned people cash and would keep items they left with him if loans weren't repaid. He is charged with illegal transfer of a regulated firearm and other offenses.