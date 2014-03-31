Maintenance Man Arrested for Stealing From Home

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man is facing burglary and theft charges following accusations that he used his position as a worker for a maintenance company to steal thousands of dollars from a Wicomico County home.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that early last week, 30-year-old Jason Lee Vance became aware of the existence of a large jug containing $3,000 in loose change while inside a Parsonsburg home where he was making a service call on behalf of a maintenance company. Deputies said suspicion focused on Vance after he returned unscheduled the following day to perform more maintenance, the same time the jug reportedly disappeared.

As a result of their investigation, deputies took Vance into custody on March 26 at an address in Hebron where he was charged with first-degree degree burglary and theft over $1,000 and ordered held in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.